CHILD DIES AFTER DOG BITE IN KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a dog inside a home in Kentucky.

Louisville Officer Lamont Washington said police responded to the home around noon Thursday, and the boy was given CPR. Police closed down streets as the child was taken to a hospital, but Washington said in a news release that the boy died from his injuries.

The child’s identity wasn’t released.

The investigation was continuing, and the release said Louisville Metro Animal Services will quarantine the dog for 10 days under its policy.

