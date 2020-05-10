Child dies in Saturday crash along Coral Hill Road

2 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A 10-year-old female juvenile died in a Saturday crash in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision near the 2500 block of Coral Hill Road Saturday around 8 p.m. They were called to assist the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation indicates Christopher M. McCoy, 32, of Glasgow, was traveling eastbound along Coral Hill Road in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Police say McCoy was unable to negotiate a curve and his vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway. He overcorrected upon reentering the roadway, and the vehicle crossed both travel lanes before hitting several trees on the opposite side of the road.

McCoy was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital, and a 10-year-old female passenger died at the scene of the crash. The unidentified child was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

