CHILD KILLED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SMITHS GROVE

At 7:39 on May 9th, 2019, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 1300 block of Three Forks Rd in Smiths Grove. Upon arrival, deputies located a 2001 Ford Excursion overturned on the roadway. Operator, Dyllan Martter (39 of Smiths Grove) & his 4 juvenile children were transported to Greenview Regional Hospital. One of the juveniles, a 3 year old female, was prononuced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital.

During the investigation, Mr. Martter was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. He was

charged with the following charges:

1. Murder (Facilitation)

2. Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense

3. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree – 3 Charges

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Medical Center EMS, Smiths

Grove Police Department, & the Smiths Grove Fire Department.

Obit information for three year old

Lucia Pauline Martter, 3 of Smiths Grove passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019

She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sheila Miller, her paternal grandmother, Joan Martter and her maternal great grandmother, Pauline Miller

She is survived by her parents, Dyllan and Stephanie Miller Martter; her siblings, Samuel, Cecelia, Delilah and Titus Martter; her maternal grandparents, Dennis and Kim Miller; her paternal grandfather, Dan Martter; maternal great grandfather, Charles Miller; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery . Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Friday with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel