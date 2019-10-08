Childress arrested on drug charges

0 Shares

A Glasgow man was arrested last Friday after police found him to be in possession of drugs.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Willow Drive. Charles Childress was in the vehicle. Police say Childress had an active warrant.

Upon searching the vehicle, police located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Childress was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Childress was also served the active warrant.

Childress was lodged in the Barren County Jail.