Chris Lawless

1985-2019

Chris Lawless, age 33 of Glasgow, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at TJ Sampson Hospital. The Barren County native was born on December 26, 1985 to Tammy Lawless (Ricky Hunter) of Bowling Green and Tony Lawless of Glasgow.

Chris was a former machine operator at Dart Container.

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory: his fianceé, Liz Hagan of Glasgow; one daughter, Riley A. Lawless of Bowling Green; three stepchildren, Andrew, Alex and Ashton Hagan all of Glasgow; one brother, Andrew Wayne Lawless (Christina) of Central City; maternal grandfather; Albert Lee Moore and one nephew Keaton Lawless.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Chris Lawless Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, PO Box 35, Park City, KY 42160

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –