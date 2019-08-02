Christian County man convicted on rape charges, faces possible life sentence

0 Shares

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. – A Christian County man has been convicted on three counts of rape and a jury has recommended that he spend the rest of his life in prison. The announcement came from the attorney general’s office Thursday.

The office says, 39-year-old James T. Hinman II , of Hopkinsville, was convicted on one count of first-degree rape with serious physical injury, a Class A felony; and two counts of first-degree rape, a Class B felony.

The jury has recommended he be sentenced to life in prison for the Class A felony and 20 years in prison for each of the Class B felony counts. The jury recommended the sentences run consecutively.

Hinman has been in custody since March 2013, when he was arrested by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on rape charges.

Hinman was originally convicted in 2014 on one count of first-degree rape, which was overturned on appeal. The former commonwealth’s attorney for Christian County indicted Hinman on three counts of first-degree rape in 2017, but the current commonwealth’s attorney requested a special prosecutor from attorney general Andy Beshear’s office due to a conflict of interest. Barbara Whaley handled the prosecution of the case.

The formal sentencing of Hinman is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. Central time in Christian Circuit Court.

In December, Whaley also secured the conviction of a McCracken County man on first-degree rape of a minor and the jury recommended that he serve life in prison.