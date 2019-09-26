Christian County man jailed on child porn, sexual crime against animal charges

1 Shares

A man was arrested Wednesday after a Kentucky State Police investigation found him to be sharing content portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

According to KSP, 44-year-old Larry “Grover” Stewart was arrested in Gracey Wednesday. Stewart is charged with crimes involving possession and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and a sexual crime against an animal.

Stewart was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Christian County. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Stewart is currently charged with 12 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense; one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense; and one count of a sexual crime against an animal. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center. Gracey is about 112 miles west of Glasgow.