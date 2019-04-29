0 Shares

Christopher Alexander Walker 32 of Glasgow died Friday, April 26, 2019. He was the son of Cecil Allen Walker and the late Shirley Cook Walker. He was a self employed computer technician.

Survivors include his father, Cecil Allen Walker; an adopted brother, Gregory Adam Walker of Louisville; two nephews, Bentley and Aiden Walker and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Christopher Alexander Walker will be held at 1PM Wednesday at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 11AM Wednesday at the funeral home.