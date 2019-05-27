WCLU

CHRISTOPHER “CHRIS” DOUGLAS GROCE

Christopher “Chris” Douglas Groce, age 41, of Glasgow, KY, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 18, 1977 in Louisville. Chris was a self-employed Carpenter, an avid outdoorsman and member of Poplar Log Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica “Jessie” Groce of Glasgow; children, Deborah Pitcock (R.J.) of Mt. Hermon, Timothy Auyer, Ellie Mae Faythe Groce and Christina Allie Grace Groce all of Glasgow; grandson, Easton Dale Pitcock of Mt. Hermon; mother, Anna Hubbard (Jeff) of Rocky Hill; father, Bobby Groce (Thelma) of Glasgow; brothers and sisters, Chad Groce (Jenny), Matt Groce and Samantha Geralds (Benji) all of Glasgow; maternal grandmother, Helen McCandless of Park City; step brother, Michael Todd (Heather) of Glasgow; step sister, Kim Gordon (Chris) of Glasgow; nieces and nephews, Adysen Groce, Harley Geralds, Lucas Geralds and Kayden Geralds; mother-in-law, Debbie Warren (Chris), father-in-law, Roy Druck (Rose); several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:30pm until 8:00pm and on Thursday morning until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the funeral home, toward the funeral expenses.

