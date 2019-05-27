0 Shares

Christopher “Chris” Douglas Groce, age 41, of Glasgow, KY, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 18, 1977 in Louisville. Chris was a self-employed Carpenter, an avid outdoorsman and member of Poplar Log Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica “Jessie” Groce of Glasgow; children, Deborah Pitcock (R.J.) of Mt. Hermon, Timothy Auyer, Ellie Mae Faythe Groce and Christina Allie Grace Groce all of Glasgow; grandson, Easton Dale Pitcock of Mt. Hermon; mother, Anna Hubbard (Jeff) of Rocky Hill; father, Bobby Groce (Thelma) of Glasgow; brothers and sisters, Chad Groce (Jenny), Matt Groce and Samantha Geralds (Benji) all of Glasgow; maternal grandmother, Helen McCandless of Park City; step brother, Michael Todd (Heather) of Glasgow; step sister, Kim Gordon (Chris) of Glasgow; nieces and nephews, Adysen Groce, Harley Geralds, Lucas Geralds and Kayden Geralds; mother-in-law, Debbie Warren (Chris), father-in-law, Roy Druck (Rose); several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:30pm until 8:00pm and on Thursday morning until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the funeral home, toward the funeral expenses.