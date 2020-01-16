0 Shares

Christopher Dale Howard, 42, of Monroe County, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born on October 26, 1977, the son of Sharon Lynn

(Copas) Warriner and the late Ricky Dale Howard. Chris was a graduate from Monroe County High School Class of 1996 and had a love for all sports especially the Tennessee Titans, the Nashville Predators, and UK basketball.

He is survived by his mother, Sherry Warriner; one sister, Ashley Poindexter (William); maternal grandparents, Barbara Lois Hodge and Jeff Copas Jr.; several aunts and uncles, Harlan and Becky Webb, Teresa Wheeler, Faye Howard, Joyce Howard, Charlie and Lynn Howard; and several cousins also survive.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by stepfather, John H. Warriner; paternal grandparents, Robert and Mayble Howard.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, in Tompkinsville with private burial in the Mt. Poland Cemetery. Brett Crowe will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Friday, January 16, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will continue on Saturday morning from 8:00 am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital and can be made in the office of Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

