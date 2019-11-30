0 Shares

Christopher Jason Page, 48, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville from various illnesses. He was a commercial painter. He is survived by two daughters, Jessica Page and Natasha Payne; one grandson, Brayden Elmore; his mother, Judy Page; his father, Paul Page and his wife Edna; two brothers: Brad Page and his wife Beverly and Casey Page and his wife Micah; one sister, Julie Page; his grandmother, Valeria Peden; one uncle, Donnie Peden and his wife Kathy; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Monday at the funeral home.

