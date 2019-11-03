0 Shares

Christopher Ray Anderson, 49, of Glasgow, died Friday at his residence. He was a devoted son, brother and friend. Chris was an avid gardener, fisherman, cook and loved to hunt. He was a Christian & was a member of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his mom, Willa Anderson; a brother, Doug Cain and wife Tonya; two sisters, Melissa Williams and husband Brad and Teresa Hatcher and husband Mike; brother Jerry Anderson; nieces and nephews, Victoria Cain, Dustin Williams, Whitney Kinslow , Megan Williams, Micah Hatcher, Alec Hatcher, Jason Anderson and Mike Anderson; and a special friend, Sylvia. Funeral services for Christopher Ray Anderson will be at 2:00pm Monday at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation is in progress.

