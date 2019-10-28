Christopher Steven Decker
Christopher Steven Decker, 46 of Bonnieville passed away unexpectedly Sunday at home.
He was a roofer and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.
Steven is survived by one son Aaron Lee Decker of Cave City, two daughters Shana Jewell & hus. Josh of Horse Cave and Lindsey Decker & hus. David Kinslow of Cave City
Father Steve Decker & wife Katrina of Bonnieville
Three grandsons-Carson Decker, Grayson Kinslow & Bentley Jewell
Five brothers Terry Decker & wife Kathy of Horse Cave, Justin Decker & wife Beth of Bonnieville,
Adam Decker of Munfordville, Nicky Decker & wife Krystal of Horse Cave
Nathan Decker & Heather of Magnolia
Two step-sisters-Rekita Thompson of Munfordville and Candace Groce & hus Tyler of Munfordville
Steven was preceded in death by is mother Janey Decker, a grandson Carter Blake Decker, paternal grandparents Norman & Zora Decker, maternal grandmother Bettie Ragland and a brother Dustin Decker.
Funeral services for Christopher Steven Decker will be 1pm Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.