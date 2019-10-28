0 Shares

Christopher Steven Decker, 46 of Bonnieville passed away unexpectedly Sunday at home.

He was a roofer and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.

Steven is survived by one son Aaron Lee Decker of Cave City, two daughters Shana Jewell & hus. Josh of Horse Cave and Lindsey Decker & hus. David Kinslow of Cave City

Father Steve Decker & wife Katrina of Bonnieville

Three grandsons-Carson Decker, Grayson Kinslow & Bentley Jewell

Five brothers Terry Decker & wife Kathy of Horse Cave, Justin Decker & wife Beth of Bonnieville,

Adam Decker of Munfordville, Nicky Decker & wife Krystal of Horse Cave

Nathan Decker & Heather of Magnolia

Two step-sisters-Rekita Thompson of Munfordville and Candace Groce & hus Tyler of Munfordville

Steven was preceded in death by is mother Janey Decker, a grandson Carter Blake Decker, paternal grandparents Norman & Zora Decker, maternal grandmother Bettie Ragland and a brother Dustin Decker.

Funeral services for Christopher Steven Decker will be 1pm Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.