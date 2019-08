0 Shares

Christopher Wayne Turner, 46, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, August 4th, at Cal Turner in Scottsville, KY.

Chris was born in Glasgow, KY, on March 25, 1973, a son of Sara (Vinson) Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY and Kenneth Wayne Turner, of Glasgow, KY .

Chris is also survived by his wife, Amy Ryan Turner, of Summer Shade, KY; three sons Dillon Thomas Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; Dustin Tyler Turner, of Summer Shade, KY; Ethan Scott Turner, of Glasgow, KY; and a daughter, Eternity De’An Bray; one sister, Elizabeth Ann Turner, of Glasgow, KY, and a brother, Jonathan Turner, of Elizabethtown, KY.

Visitation will be held 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 6th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Cremation to follow.