Church and Community Announcements July 10, 2019

0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Registration for the Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp is ongoing for the week of July 22. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. Registration cost is $48 per participant. Contact the Recreation Department at 651-3811 to register, spots are filling up fast.

The Glasgow Garden Club will provide all supplies and lend a hand to children as they create their own fairy garden at the May Wood Weldon Memorial Garden this Thursday, July 11 at 1PM. The fee is $3 and registration is required.

Morrison Park is having a Weekend Revival this Friday July 12 through Sunday July 14th with services starting at 7 p.m. Brother John Tyler Rossi of Fairview Memorial will be the evangelist. Everyone Invited! The park is located at 4283 Tompkinsville Rd. Please call 270-834-9553 for more information.

This Friday, July 12 at the Mary Wood Memorial Library come enjoy rocket making at 11Am. This is for K through 8th grades.

Terry Jackson and Les Bowman will exhibit Cudgels, Shillelaghs and Things at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center through July 31. This is located on the second floor of the Cultural Center.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed this Saturday July 13th, due to state wide system updates. Please make plans to come in by Friday at 4:30 to conduct any businesss.

Join us and Cool Down for CHRIST at the Cave City Baptist Church. This is a free event that is open to the entire community. Children ages preschool through 8th grade will enjoy water slides, bouncy houses, games, and prizes. This event will be from 9AM to 4PM this Saturday, July 13 and there will be breakfast and lunch provided. Contact the church office with any additional questions at 270-773-3471.

This Sunday July 14th at 11:00 at Center United Methodist Church “Victory Road” featuring our own Tim Edwards will be leading the worship service. Potluck to follow. Free Blessings. All are welcome.

Barren County High School’s SBDM council will meet in regular session this Monday July 15 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

Coach Nyekan will hold a Soccer Camp on Tuesday, July 16 thru Thursday July 18th from 8 to 9:30 AM at the Glasgow Barren County Soccer Complex located at 2701 Old Bowling Green Rd. Glasgow . This is for ages 7-13 and the cost is $60. Registration required by Monday, July 15th . For more information call 270-599-5743 or Nyekanb@gmail.com.

Hiseville Christian Church will have Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 24 from 6 to 8:15 PM for ages pre-school through high school. The theme is Roar: Life is Wild- God is Good. For more information call 270-670-2207.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church at Lucas will have revival services beginning Monday, July 22 at 7:00 PM nightly. The evangelist is Bro. Barry Harlow. Bro. Jamie Thompson is the pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church at Lucas will have homecoming services on Sunday, July 22. The morning Worship Service begins at 11:00 AM followed by a potluck meal. Bro. Jamie Thompson is the pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program will begin on July 22. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

BCHS Class of 1984 reunion will be held Saturday, July 27 at Noon, location Barren River State Park Pavilion. Any questions call 270-646-3131.

Highland Elementary will have a Back to School Bash on Tuesday, July 30 from 5 to 7PM at the school. There will be free food and fun activities and you get to meet your teachers. You may fill our enrollment and transportation forms on the school website at www.glasgow.kyschools.us or you may come by the school.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 8am to 5pm. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For More information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Hangin’ With Highland will be held for Highland Elementary Students on Thursday, August 1 from 6:30 to 7:30PM at the Community Center at 56 McGrah Avenue. There will be free books, free games and free food.

If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before August 1, they may qualify for Head Start. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and an up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Head Start Center at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.