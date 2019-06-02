CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2019

0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, June 2, 2019

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Kentucky Heritage Quilts on exhibit and the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center through Saturday, June 8. These are wall hanging size quilts from around the state that are done with great attention detail and appear as works of art or painting.

Siloam Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible School from tonight through this Wednesday June 5. The VBS will begin at 6:00 pm and will end at 8:15 pm each night. The church is located at 517 Siloam Road in Glasgow. For more information, call 678-2817 or 590-6846.

The 2nd Annual Running with the Hounds Poker Run to benefit BRAWA will be held today. Registration starts at 10:00AM in the Houchens Parking lot located at 619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. Kickstands up at 12:00, cost is $15 for bike and rider, $5 for each additional rider, $5 for each additional card. There will be a Silent Auction. A meal will be provided by BRAWA at the end. For additional information please contact Richard Houchens / Director KBA District 9 at 270-576-8818.

The Sneed Family will be singing at Belmont General Baptist Church in Morgantown today at 10.30AM.

Terry Jackson and Les Bowman will exhibit Cudgels, Shillealaghs and Things at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center from this Monday, June 3 through July 31. This is located on the 2nd floor of the Cultural Center.

Learn Basic American Sign Language with instructor Logan Brooks this Monday, June 3 at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. This class is for children and adults but children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up at the library.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have a Sci-Fi Writing Contest, this Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 28. The contest is open to writers over 16. First place will be awarded $50, second, $35 and third, $20. Pick up rules at the library.

Bethel Independent Baptist Church Vacation Bible School “Farm Fresh Faith” will be this Monday, June 3rd, 4th, 5th from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Come join us for Bible Lesson, Crafts, Food and Fun! We are located at 109 Kentucky Street in Glasgow. Bus transportation is available for children 5 and older. Call 270-670-6158 to arrange transportation or call 270-834-0264 for any question or additional information you may need.

The Caverna High School SBDM Council will hold a special called meeting this Tuesday, June 4 at the Caverna Central Office for the purpose of principal interviews.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, June 10 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Glenview Christian Church will have Vacation Bible School June 17 to June 21 from 5:30 to 8:15 each night. Dinner will be provided each night. You can register online, by phone or in person.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 from 6 to 8Pm each night. The theme is “Farm Fresh Faith”. Friday night is Family night and there will be classes for Nursery though Adults. The church is located in Lucas. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson. If you need a ride call Russell Reid at 646-2781.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There are a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

Humane Society of Edmonson County will sponsor “Hoedown for the Hounds” on Saturday, June 15 from 6:00- 10:00 pm at the Brownsville Community Center located at 108 Main Street. The Hoedown for the Hounds is a BBQ Dinner, Dance and live auction. Music will be provided by Andrea Guess. The event is free to attend but dinner is $8 including a drink. For more information contact Katie Smith, with the Humane Society of Edmonson County by email humanesec@gmail.com or call 270-286-6586.

The American Red Cross and SERVOPRO are teaming up with the Glasgow Police Department and the Glasgow Fire Departments to sponsor the 6th annual Guns N Hoses Blood Drive to be held on Friday, June 21 at the Glasgow First United Methodist Church from 10AM to 3PM. SERPRO will be providing hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and a give away from a drawing, plus a free Red Cross T- Shirt. Come and declare your loyalty with your donation for either the guns or the hoses. For more information call 659-0067.

The Sneed Family will be singing at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Temple Hill on Sunday June 30 at 10.30 am.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Pioneer Day at the Museum of the Barrens at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. You must register by July 5. This event is for children ages 4 to 12 and is a hands on opportunity for children to experience games, toys and crafts of yesterday. There is a $5 fee to cover cost of supplies. Please bring a t-shirt or apron to protect clothing. To register visit the museum or call 651-9792.