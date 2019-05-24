CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019

0 Shares

Community and Church Events- Sunday, May 26, 2019

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday.

Glenda Eaton of the Barren County Extension Master Gardeners will show you how to make at Terrarium at 6PM on Tuesday, June 4 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The cost is $10. Register by this Tuesday, May 28.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow will be having our 152nd Church Anniversary and Homecoming today at 3:00pm. Our guest for the evening will be Pastor Stanford Dixon and Allen Seminary Baptist Church of Hardyville. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the Host Pastor.

There will be a Memorial Day Program at the Walnut Hill Community Cemetery at Park City today beginning at 2PM. A Flag Ceremony followed by a program honoring all veterans and current service men and women. U S Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, T G Neville will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Sneed Family will be singing at Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow tonight at 6PM.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day Holiday. There will be no garbage pickup and no bus service. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday and Glasgow Landfill will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Memorial Day Ceremonies will be held at the National Guard Armory this year this Monday, May 27 beginning at 10AM.

Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will be having Spring Revival Services this Wednesday, May 29, Thursday, May30 and Friday, May 31 at 7:00 PM nightly. Guest preachers will be Bro. Cody Jolly on Wednesday, Bro. Brad Davis on Thursday, and Bro Brent Spillman on Friday. There will be special music each evening. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Nationally known Southern Gospel Artist, The Hoppers and The Sneed Family will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center in Cave City this Thursday May 30 at 7:00 pm. For more information call 270-678-3575.

The 2nd Annual Running with the Hounds Poker Run to benefit BRAWA will be held on Sunday, June 2. Registration starts at 10:00AM in the Houchens Parking lot located at 619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. Kickstands up at 12:00, cost is $15 for bike and rider, $5 for each additional rider, $5 for each additional card. There will be a Silent Auction. A meal will be provided by BRAWA at the end. For additional information please contact Richard Houchens / Director KBA District 9 at 270-576-8818.

Learn Basic American Sign Language with instructor Logan Brooks on Monday, June 3 at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. This class is for children and adults but children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up at the library.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have a Sci-Fi Writing Contest, Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 28. The contest is open to writers over 16. First place will be awarded $50, second, $35 and third, $20. Pick up rules at the library.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, June 10 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 from 6 to 8Pm each night. The theme is “Farm Fresh Faith”. Friday night is Family night and there will be classes for Nursery though Adults. The church is located in Lucas. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson. If you need a ride call Russell Reid at 646-2781.

Glenview Christian Church will have Vacation Bible School June 17 to June 21 from 5:30 to 8:15 each night. Register by May 31 to receive a Power Up Swag Bag. Dinner will be provided each night. You can register online, by phone or in person.

The American Red Cross and SERVOPRO are teaming up with the Glasgow Police Department and the Glasgow Fire Departments to sponsor the 6th annual Guns N Hoses Blood Drive to be held on Friday, June 21 at the Glasgow First United Methodist Church from 10AM to 3PM. SERPRO will be providing hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and a give away from a drawing, plus a free Red Cross T- Shirt. Come and declare your loyalty with your donation for either the guns or the hoses. For more information call 659-0067.

Cave City Proud will have a Meet and Greet for First Responders at the Cave City Community Picnic on June 1 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. There will be free music and everyone is welcome. For more information call 773-2188.

Glasgow Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy that will run July 29 through August 2. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow/Barren County Middle Schools or the Boys and Girls Club. This is open to 6, 7 and 8th grade students in the Glasgow/ Barren County Schools. For more information contact Lt Jabin McGuire at 651-6165. The deadline to submit your application is June 1.

The Sneed Family will be singing at Belmont General Baptist Church in Morgantown on Sunday, June 2 at 10.30 am

Bethel Independent Baptist Church Vacation Bible School “Farm Fresh Faith” will be June 3rd, 4th, 5th from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Come join us for Bible Lesson, Crafts, Food and Fun! We are located at 109 Kentucky Street in Glasgow. Bus transportation is available for children 5 and older. Call 270-670-6158 to arrange transportation or call 270-834-0264 for any question or additional information you may need.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There are a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

Humane Society of Edmonson County will sponsor “Hoedown for the Hounds” on Saturday, June 15 from 6:00- 10:00 pm at the Brownsville Community Center located at 108 Main Street. The Hoedown for the Hounds is a BBQ Dinner, Dance and live auction. Music will be provided by Andrea Guess. The event is free to attend but dinner is $8 including a drink. For more information contact Katie Smith, with the Humane Society of Edmonson County by email humanesec@gmail.com or call 270-286-6586.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

The Sneed Family will be singing at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Temple Hill on Sunday June 30 at 10.30 am.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.