Churchgoers sue Ky. governor over virus outbreak measures

Emily Penrod, of Metropolis, waits for her next patient at the newest cornonavirus testing site in the parking lot of Massac Memorial Hospital at 28 Chick St. in Metropolis, Ky., Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

(Thomas Dean Stewart/The Paducah Sun via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group of churchgoers from northern Kentucky is suing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. They say in a federal suit that the state’s prohibition on in-person church services violates the Constitution.

They attended an in-person church service near Louisville on Easter. State police placed notices on the cars at Maryville Baptist Church during the service, ordering the churchgoers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Beshear has banned mass gatherings in Kentucky during the outbreak, and said church gatherings are no different.

The plaintiffs also argued in the suit they don’t show symptoms of the virus so they should not have to quarantine.

