Concerns of COVID-19 cancel 2020 Cinderella’s Closet

Cinderella's Closet volunteers assist a student during a search for a dress and other items to wear to an area prom.

PHOTO: South Central Cinderella’s Closet Facebook.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The First United Methodist Church announced Friday morning that its annual Cinderella’s Closet is cancelled this year.

The one-day event was set for March 14, but church members decided to cancel the event entirely due to illness and school closures.

“It was not an easy decision to make, and we consulted with our other Cinderella Closets,” said Christy Flatt, a member of the First United Methodist Church’s Cinderella’s Closet board. “We just felt with school cancellations, this was probably the best decision.”

The mission of the program is to serve high school junior and senior students in need of prom attire. Flatt said Cinderella’s Closet provides items such as prom dresses, shoes and jewelry.

Flatt said 83 students were served last year. Nearly 70 students were on the list to receive assistance this year.

“We are devastated that we will not be able to see all of the smiling faces and that we will disappoint the 70 girls registered,” a Friday Facebook post said.

Flatt said some of the seamstresses are older women, and they voiced their concerns with holding the event this year.

Cinderella’s Closet was founded in Lakeside Park, Ky. Methodist churches across Arkansas, California, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee hold the program each year.

