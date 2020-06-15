Circuit Clerk’s Office provides licensing updates

3 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky’s drivers licensing processes continue to return to normal as certain restrictions are lifted with directives from the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The Barren County Circuit Clerk’s office released information Friday pertaining to procedures regarding driver’s permits and licenses. That information is as follows:

Expired or lost licenses between March 1 and June 30, 2020 Driver’s license permits or ID cards that expired or were lost between March 1 and June 30, 2020 , may be renewed or reissued. However, that process must take place through a remote or mail-in fashion. The application form (TC 94-191) can be found at drive.ky.gov or kycourts.gov. The Barren County Courthouse check-in location also contains this document. Application and payment can be mailed to PO Box 1359, Glasgow, KY 42141-1359. You can also drop the documents and payment in the drobox at the Barren County Courthouse, which is located on the southside. Checks or money orders are allowed by mail. Cash is allowed in addition to checks and money orders for the secure drop box. Debit or credit cards can be used, but the Clerk’s office will call you to take your payment information over the phone. A small processing fee applies. Applications to pay with a credit or debit card can be emailed to BarrenCountyDL@kycourts.net. Credentials take five to seven days to process through the mail after the application has been processed.

Expired or lost licenses before March 1, 2020 Driver’s license permits or ID cards that expired or were lost before March 1, 2020, must be renewed or reissued. That process must take place through an in-person visit to the Circuit Clerk’s office. Appointments are available at https://secure.kentucky.gov/booking/web/Event/Book/199. Those without internet access can obtain an appointment by calling (270) 651-3763 or emailing at BarrenCountyDL@kycourts.net.

Commercial driver’s licenses Commercial driver’s licenses are issued in-person at the clerk’s office. Appointments can be made online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/booking/web/Event/Book/199.

REAL IDs The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues REAL IDs, and the federal deadline has been postponed until Oct. 1, 2021. The regional office in Frankfort has reopened with limited services. You can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment.

Driver’s testing for permits and road tests Kentucky State Police has resumed written tests, but road tests have not. KSP indicates that road tests could resume in July. First time testers must register with a parent or legal guardian at the clerk’s office. Appointments can be made at https://secure.kentucky.gov/booking/web/Event/Book/199 or you can call (270) 651-3763 for an appointment. A birth certificate, social security card and school registration form are required to apply. Once the documents have been submitted, you will call (270) 746-7419 for an appointment with the license examiner.



Any additional questions should be directed to the Barren County Clerk’s Office at (270) 651-3763. Saturday and extended hour appointments are still not allowed, per restrictions within the Administrative Office of the Courts.

