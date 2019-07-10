Citizens rally beside Simpson, downtown park further discussed; Council to hear resolution

0 Shares

Citizens rallied behind Wes Simpson at Tuesday night’s Glasgow Planning and Development/ Parks and Recreation Committee meeting as he further detailed ideas for use of land in downtown Glasgow.

Simpson entered the local spotlight after he recently began making satirical videos and posts on his personal Facebook page regarding ideas for a downtown park. Simpson spoke before the Glasgow City Council June 24 to initially share his ideas. Simpson garnered a large community presence at that meeting and did the same at Tuesday’s meeting.

After sharing additional information, Glasgow councilmember and committee chair Chasity Lowery allowed conversation from the public and others on the decision-making body.

Councilmember Terry Bunnell quickly shared his opposition to installing a park, as designed in Simpson’s plans, because he says the land should be used for something greater.

Bunnell diverted from conversation and detailed the need for a parking structure in the downtown scene. According to Bunnell, he received a lot of criticism regarding parking accommodations in the area when he operated a bank downtown.

Citizens rallied around Simpson while Bunnell detailed opposition. Bunnell says he feels the plans exceed the availability of the property available.

Citizen Jane Baker says she remembers times in local history when development talks were rooted with similar problems. Baker cited the public’s desire to see a vision during processes like these.

Citizen Julie Goodman-Dickinson also says she thinks the downtown area is the focus of the project. Goodman-Dickinson recalled times in her childhood when she would spend time in downtown Glasgow shopping and visiting restaurants. Based on the crowd’s gestures of agreeance, the general feelings expressed have developed from fear of Glasgow’s downtown scene fading away.

City attorney Danny Basil is tasked with writing a resolution for the Glasgow City Council to pass. In the resolution, the city will not become bound to commit money, but it will lay the foundation to move forward. If the resolution passes before the council, a steering committee will be formed to assess monetary donations and pledging.

Simpson says he will continue to work on developing the project until the next council meeting.

The Glasgow City Council is set to meet July 22 at 7 p.m. at Glasgow City Hall. Further information is expected to be released at that meeting.