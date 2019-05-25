WCLU

CITY COMMISSIONER ARRESTED

On May 23, 2019, at approximately 11:22 PM, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a subject leaving the Southern SKYPAC Kentucky Performing Arts Center who appeared extremely intoxicated. The subject got into his vehicle and started the engine. Before leaving the parking lot, the Deputy made contact with him, identifying the subject as City Commissioner Brian Nash, who stated he was not going anywhere. As he exited the vehicle, Nash was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Nash was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

