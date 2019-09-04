Logo


CITY COUNCIL PASSES FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE INCREASING CITY’S CONTRIBUTION TO FISCAL BUDGET

on 04/09/2019 |
The Glasgow City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to raise the city’s funds for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The Glasgow City Council met in regular session last night at Glasgow City Hall.

After the March 25 meeting, City Attorney Danny Basil manipulated an ordinance that would increase the city’s funds to the fiscal budget. Councilman Terry Bunnell discussed possible implications in the wording of the prior ordinance. Before the current version, the ordinance stated that the funds could not be used for the purpose of advertising or salaries.

The new ordinance does. The ordinance still includes all prior wording, including increasing the contribution from $60,000 to $120,000. The city now has the option to allocate these funds toward salaries and advertising.

Councilmembers Freddie Norris and Bunnell made the motion to approve the first reading, and all council members were in favor.

The ordinance will be heard a second time before its passage into the city’s law.

The Council also approved a resolution for a $115,000 composting grant. If received, the city will use the grant to purchase a glass pulverizer, which can be used to recycle glass. Council members Marna Kirkpatrick and Freddie Norris made the motion to approve the resolution, with all council members in favor.

The Council recognized 911 telecommunicators last night. Employees from the Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center were present last night to be honored.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is celebrated yearly in April.

The next meeting of the Glasgow City Council is set for 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Glasgow City Hall.

