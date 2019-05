0 Shares

The Glasgow City Council will meet tonight in regular session at Glasgow City Hall.

On the agenda are the first readings of two ordinances. The first ordinance is an ordinance amending the 2018-2019 annual budget and the second is an ordinance adopting an operating procedures manual for the Barren-Metcalfe 911 Communications Center.

WCLU will have the live stream of the meeting on Facebook and it will also be streamed on EPB Channel 6.