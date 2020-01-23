City, county crews begin clearing of Veterans Outer Loop fencerows

0 Shares

Charlie Botts, right, talks with Roger Simmons, Director of Glasgow Public Works, at a worksite along Veterans Outer Loop Jan. 22, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Crews with the Barren County Road Department, City of Glasgow Public Works and the Barren County Detention Center spent most of the morning Wednesday clearing a privately-owned fencerow along Veterans Outer Loop.

The Barren County Road Department brought a woodchipper along to the clean up while the city employees brought chainsaws and tools to cut away the growth on the fences. Barren County Detention Center residents helped pull away the debris to the chipper.

Charlie Botts, laborer with the Barren County Road Department, said the landowner has neglected to keep the fencerow clear of natural debris. While the Veterans Outer Loop contains several miles of white fencing, crews specifically worked on a portion directly behind Marquee Cinemas.

“We all come together, and we decided that the water company is going to come in later with a big chipper and start chipping some stuff out,” Botts said, “letting us get ahead of everybody because it’s a lot of debris.”

Franklin Shoppes Partners is the owner of that particular portion of land, according to the Barren County Property Valuation office. The owner’s address is linked to Brentwood, Tenn. The tract spans 20 acres from the bypass to the area near Dollar Tree in Glasgow.

The debris present includes thickets of thorns and vines. The strategic planning committee of the Glasgow City Council has discussed several methods of beautification for the city, including the cleanup of the fences along the Veterans Outer Loop.

Botts said he and another road department employee volunteered to take on the project Wednesday. But, the work is scheduled to continue for several weeks because of the area to be cleaned.

“It’s just going to be a long process,” Botts said. “Each department has their own stuff to take care of, and I think we’re all going to try and do it, maybe, once a week.”

The unofficial plan is to clean the area along the portion closest to the movie theatre. Crews then plan to make their way toward TSC, according to Botts.

The effort is an attempt to beautify the area. Botts indicated the goal is to clean the area regardless of who cleans it.

“Everybody’s just chipping in, trying to make the city look better,” Botts said.

City government officials and Kentucky League of Cities representatives have agreed Glasgow needs beautification to set its economic development into action.

Related