City officials investigate possible arson case on McKenna Street

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow home that burned in the early morning hours Aug. 25 is now being investigated.

The home sets in the 300 block of McKenna Street. While it’s partially burned, the site is taped off in crime scene tape. Glasgow Police say they are treating this as an arson case.

According to a news release, “officers determined that the home that burned did not have electric or gas running to the home.

If anyone has any information, you can call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.