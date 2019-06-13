WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

CLARA HOGUE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Clara Hogue, age 97, of the Legrande Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.  She was a native of Hart County, a graduate of Western Kentucky Teachers College in 1938 and taught in one-room schoolhouses in Hart County.  During WWII, she worked in the war effort for Dupont Corporation where she met her husband, William J. “Bill” Hogue, and they married in 1943.  She was a life long member of Cosby United Methodist Church and she loved to cook and take care of others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett & Emily Hodges Clymer; husband, William J. “Bill” Hogue in 1976; one daughter, Marla Ellen Logsdon; one brother, Hartwell Clymer; and one sister, Ruey Laverne House.

She is survived by three children, Jeffrey Hogue (Sonya) of Cave City, Gary Hogue (Robin) of Horse Cave and Marsha Richardson of Hardyville; six grandchildren, Leslie Burd, Allison Dickinson, Stacey Wright, Amanda Lohden, Ryan Hogue & Casey Richardson; twelve great-grandchildren, Isaacs Kimbrough, Ella & Webb Dickinson, Ty, Tanner and Gracey Wright, Luke & Griffin Lohden, Wyatt & Finn Hogue and Cole & Will Richardson;  two step-granddaughters, Dr. Courtney Forbis, Lana McChesney; and two step-great-granddaughters, Evy and Claudia McChesney.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 14th, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital and/or Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.