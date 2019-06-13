0 Shares

Clara Hogue, age 97, of the Legrande Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Hart County, a graduate of Western Kentucky Teachers College in 1938 and taught in one-room schoolhouses in Hart County. During WWII, she worked in the war effort for Dupont Corporation where she met her husband, William J. “Bill” Hogue, and they married in 1943. She was a life long member of Cosby United Methodist Church and she loved to cook and take care of others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett & Emily Hodges Clymer; husband, William J. “Bill” Hogue in 1976; one daughter, Marla Ellen Logsdon; one brother, Hartwell Clymer; and one sister, Ruey Laverne House.

She is survived by three children, Jeffrey Hogue (Sonya) of Cave City, Gary Hogue (Robin) of Horse Cave and Marsha Richardson of Hardyville; six grandchildren, Leslie Burd, Allison Dickinson, Stacey Wright, Amanda Lohden, Ryan Hogue & Casey Richardson; twelve great-grandchildren, Isaacs Kimbrough, Ella & Webb Dickinson, Ty, Tanner and Gracey Wright, Luke & Griffin Lohden, Wyatt & Finn Hogue and Cole & Will Richardson; two step-granddaughters, Dr. Courtney Forbis, Lana McChesney; and two step-great-granddaughters, Evy and Claudia McChesney.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 14th, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital and/or Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green.