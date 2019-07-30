0 Shares

Clarence Jerome Ramsey, Jr., 82, formerly of Cave City, KY passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home in Franklin, TN. Born in Warren County, KY on March 26, 1937 he was a long time educator in Barren County and member of the Cave City Baptist Church.

After graduating from Glasgow High School in 1955, he attended Tennessee Technology University and later transferred to Western KY University where he received his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Rank 1 degrees. During his career he served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and administrator in both the Caverna and Barren County School Systems.

After retiring in 1990, Mr. Ramsey was a teacher educator for the KTIP program of Western KentuckyUniversity. In this role, he worked with many intern teachers throughout southern KY.

During his career, he was a member of KEA, NEA, KASA, KRTA, GBCRT, and is a lifetime member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

In 1966 he received the Jaycees Outstanding Young Educator Award and the next year he was selected to appear in the 1967 Edition of the Outstanding Young Men of America.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Doris Ramsey of Franklin, TN. Daughter Cheryl Lowe of Franklin, TN; daughter Jo Dobernic and son in law Don Dobernic of Nashville, TN; grandson Andrew Ramsey and wife Mary Ramsey, Louisville; great granddaughter Margot Ramsey of Louisville, KY; granddaughter Kristen Kerkhove of Nashville, TN and grandson Luke Kerkhove of Wallkill, NY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Jerome Ramsey, Sr. and Minniebelle Caldwell Ramsey, his son Terry Ramsey, sisterDorcilla Ramsey, and son in law Jay Lowe.

Funeral services with Toby Nunn officiating will be at 1 PM Friday, August 2nd at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and Friday from 9 AM until time of services.