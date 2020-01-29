0 Shares

Clark Douglas Hoggard age 58 of Edmonton passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late William Allen Hoggard and Ella Mae Sandidge Hoggard of Edmonton who survives. Clark was a machinist with Holly Performance.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife Debbie Ervin Hoggard of Edmonton. Two sons. Aaron (Tabatha) England of Edmonton. Brian (Heather) Hoggard of Edmonton. One brother Russell (Rhonda) Hoggard of Edmonton. Four sisters. Judy (Charles) Perkins, Alice (Ray) Riley all of Edmonton. Gail (Dempsey) Perkins of Indiana. Lisa Miller of Glasgow. Three grandchildren. Miranda England, Chanse England and Ellie Hoggard.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.

