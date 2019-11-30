0 Shares

Claudie Roten age 75 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 27 at home.

He was the son of the late Robert & Lula Cruse Roten. Claudie was retired from the Hart County School System, a member of the Three Forks of Bacon Creek Baptist Church and he was a Kentucky Colonel.

Claudie was preceded in death by a son Mark Roten, sisters Geraldine Akin & Mayolia Roten four brothers Herbert, Harold, Arlie & Edward Roten and a grandson Alex Davidson

He is survived by his wife of 55 years-Doris Logsdon Roten

One son-Jeff Roten & his wife Leslie of Munfordville

Eight grandsons-Nathan, Justin, Alex, Anthony, Daniel, Travis, Devin & Ethan Roten

11 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren

One sister-Wilma Murray & her husband Leroy of Munfordville

Funeral services for Claudie Roten will be 1pm Sunday, Dec. 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to ARK, P.O. Box 427, Munfordville, KY 42765.

