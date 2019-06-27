0 Shares

Claudine Tyler Glumm, 75, of Segal passed away at 5:15 PM Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Edmonson Center.

The Wardale, MO native was a homemaker and member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late David Howard Tyler and Emma Opal Snider Tyler. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Ailene Keefover, Linda Myers, Betty Anderson and Carol Robinson; and a brother, Bill Smith.

Visitation will be 1-7 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. No other services are scheduled.

Surviving are her husband, Ira Glumm; a daughter, Carla Kinser (Tim) of Segal; three sons, Jimmy Cole (Cheryl) of Truxton, MO, Jeff Cole (Lisa) of Tipton, IN and Ken Cole of Suffolk, VA; a step son, Allen Glumm (Iliana) of Los Angeles; five grandchildren, Wesley Cole, Wendy Ruff, Trevor Reynolds, Jonah Cole and Megan Yoder; and five great grandchildren, Ava Cole, Savannah Cole, Bentley Cole, Emmie Kay Yoder and Briley Ruff.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Edmonson Center Activities Fund, 813 South Main St., Brownsville, KY 42210