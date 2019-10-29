Clay County man dies in weekend car accident

7 Shares

MANCHESTER, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says a Clay County man is dead following a car accident in northern Kentucky Saturday.

KSP responded to a one vehicle injury accident along Kentucky Highway 149 (Lockards Creek Road) in the Manchester area of Clay County. The collision resulted in one death, a news release said.

Initial investigation discovered Jose A. Montero, 48, of Manchester lost control of his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Highway 149. Montero crossed the road’s center line and “struck a deep ditch,” a KSP news release said. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne and overturn.

Montero was not wearing a seat belt. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 11:12 p.m. Police responded at 10:21 p.m.

While drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the accident, police say they are continuing to investigate.