0 Shares

Clayton Lindsey, age 81, of Bowling Green, KY went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019 with his family by his side. The Edmonson County native was born on February 10, 1938 to the late Johnny Marshall and Chloe Webb Lindsey. He was married to his loving wife of forty-two years, Dorothy Lindsey, who survives.

Clayton retired as an independent insurance broker, and was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. He dedicated much of his life to singing gospel music, and was part of the Commanders Quartet and The Southern Harmonaires. He will be remembered for his baritone voice, the love he had for the Lord and his family, and his many stories.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by three children, Greg Lindsey (Donna) of Lexington, Donna Young (Kelvin) of Franklin and Brent Lindsey (Mildred) of Elizabethtown; two stepchildren, Julie Moore (Kurt) of Brownsville and Dawn Decker (Kenny) of Bee Spring; eleven grandchildren, Lindsay Edwards (Brian), Jeremy Lindsey, Derek Lindsey (Casey), Ashlee Williams (J.D.), Jake Moore (Morganne), Kristopher Coles (Brittany), Ethan Decker (Katelyn), Aaron Decker, Colby Lindsey, Alex Lindsey and Kaitlin Lindsey; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Brown of Bowling Green and a brother, Michael Lindsey (Eleanor) of Bowling Green.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Thursday, April 25, 2019

10 AM – 1 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel