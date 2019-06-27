WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Cleanup continuing at Indiana’s planned Ohio River port site

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials are allowing more time for environmental cleanup of the Ohio River site that they’ve targeted for a possible new shipping port.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says the state has extended until the end of this year its option to buy up to 725 acres near Lawrenceburg, just west of the Indiana-Ohio state line. A development company bought the land after Indiana Michigan Power Co. closed its Tanners Creek coal-fired electricity generating plant in 2015.

The Ports of Indiana Commission first reached its $8 million deal for the site in 2017. It expected to complete the purchase by the end of 2018 but had previously extended that deadline until the end of this month.

Holcomb supports the new port, but a timeline and funding source remain undecided.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.