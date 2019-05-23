0 Shares

Cleo Carrier, 79, of Bowling Green, died peacefully at the Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. The Warren County native was born to the late Arthur Carrier and Maggie Watt Carrier. Mr. Carrier was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Carrier and a sister, Betty Jean Carrier.

Cleo was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. His love of gospel music lead him to sing in several quartets throughout his years. He also brought much joy to others sharing his talent with the Singing Seniors. Cleo and his wife, Vontella Wilson, would be celebrating 58 years of marriage in July of this year. It was no secret that Cleo loved the farm; took great pride in the tasks necessary to keep the farm going; loved the people he encountered on a daily basis, and had a multitude of friends.

In addition to his wife, Cleo is survived by two daughters: Terri Thornton (Brent) and Tammie Carrier. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Chris Helson (Heather); Ben Helson (Danielle); Samantha Thornton; and Mitchell Thornton. Great-grandchildren are: Blake Helson & Owen Helson. He is also survived by a brother: Leo Carrier (Joyce) ; two sisters: Charlene Stice-Carrier, Brenda Sue Richards and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son, Bowling Green Chapel. Family will also accept visitors on Sunday from 11:00 – 2:00. The funeral service will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of Hardy & Son.