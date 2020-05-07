0 Shares

Clevie M. James, 92, of Brownsville passed away at 11:25 AM Tuesday May 5, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a retired Weyerhauser truck driver, a 67-year member of Washington Meredith Lodge #355 F&AM and a member of Fairview United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Leslie James and Rhoda Newkirk James and the husband of the late Laura “June” Williams James. he was preceded in death by a sister, a grandson, an infant brother and step father.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Surviving are two daughters, Janette Woodcock (Larry) of Bee Spring and Laura Singleton (Rick) of Louisville; five grandchildren, Annette Moore (Pat), Jason Woodcock (Carey), Amelia Sebastian (Sean), Hannah Singleton and Neal Singleton (Meghan); and nine great grandchildren.

