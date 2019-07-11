0 Shares

Cliff Ward, age 98 of Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY. He was a devoted father and the loving husband of Bettie Bryant Ward for over 49 years. Bro. Ward was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a Baptist preacher for 65 plus years. Before his passing, he was the oldest past master of the Highland Park Masonic Lodge #865, having served as lodge master on three separate occasions.

In addition to his wife, Cliff is survived by his children, Dennis Ward of Clarkson, KY, Kathy Ward of Leitchfield, KY, Theresa Haynes of Clarksville, IN, and Brenda Fletcher (Tommy Lane) of Naples, FL. Five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Bro. Ward was preceded in death by his parents, Cline Ward and Etta Hodge Ward.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, with Masonic service at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, July 13, 2019, the family will receive friends at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Upton, KY, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT. The funeral service will be at the church at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, with Bro. Paul Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Masonic Homes—Louisville Campus.