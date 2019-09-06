0 Shares

Clifford McCray, 84, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be greatly missed.

Clifford was born on March 23, 1935, in Whitesburg, KY, to Tandy and Lucinda McCray, by whom he is preceded in death, together with one brother, Clinton McCray.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Clifford moved from Kentucky to Indiana in the 1950s. He married the love of his life, Alberta (Burris), on Dec. 22, 1956. They made their home in northern Indiana where he was a proud union member at U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana, helping to craft the materials that built up America. He also worked for the state highway department, where he drove a snowplow clearing roads of snow and ice at night when other people were tucked up in bed. He was a hard worker and a great support to his family, especially his only daughter, Theresa Kirgan.

Upon retirement in the early 1970s, the family moved back to southern Kentucky. A competent carpenter and farmer, he put down deep roots in Metcalfe and surrounding counties. A devout Christian, he was a member of Big Creek Baptist church in Adair County. He was baptized below the steel bridge at the bottom of the Butler Hill on a hot summer day. He came up shouting.

He is survived by two brothers, Clayton (Mary) McCray of Columbus, IN, and Clyde McCray of Old Town, FL. He had two grandchildren, Shannon Jeffries of Edmonton, KY, and Tanya (Ben) Brown of Clinton, TN. His four great-grandchildren, Lee, Savannah, Tucker, and Jake Brown, live in Clinton, TN.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. The funeral will follow visitation at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Interment is at Greasy Creek Cemetery in Green County.