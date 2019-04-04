Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CLIFFORD SAM CRAWFORD

on 04/04/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Clifford Sam Crawford, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY.

He was born October 16, 1946 in Monroe County, KY to the late Charlie Crawford and Addie Eloise Gearlds Crawford. He was retried from Cummins Diesel. Clifford was of the Christian faith. He was a loving father, and grandfather.

He is survived by one son, Clifford Scott Crawford of Columbus, IN; two daughters, Lisa Berry of Grove City, PA; Dana Jo Crawford Prewitt of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Michael Crawford of Lafayette, TN; Tommy Crawford of Glasgow, KY; one sister, Joyce Deckard of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Ethan Crawford of Columbus, IN, Abigail Berry of Grove City, PA.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Crawford.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no service at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Center Point Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CLIFFORD SAM CRAWFORD”

Please Leave a Reply

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.