Clifford Sam Crawford, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY.

He was born October 16, 1946 in Monroe County, KY to the late Charlie Crawford and Addie Eloise Gearlds Crawford. He was retried from Cummins Diesel. Clifford was of the Christian faith. He was a loving father, and grandfather.

He is survived by one son, Clifford Scott Crawford of Columbus, IN; two daughters, Lisa Berry of Grove City, PA; Dana Jo Crawford Prewitt of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Michael Crawford of Lafayette, TN; Tommy Crawford of Glasgow, KY; one sister, Joyce Deckard of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Ethan Crawford of Columbus, IN, Abigail Berry of Grove City, PA.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Crawford.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no service at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Center Point Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home