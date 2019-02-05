WCLU

CLIFFORD THOMAS BROOKS

Clifford Thomas Brooks, 74, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 12:52 PM Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a retired ferry operator at Mammoth Cave National Park and a member of the baptist faith. He was the son of the late Clifford Brooks and Ruby Rigdon Brooks.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:30-8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.

Surviving are a daughter, Ruby Ann Brooks Thornton (James) of Brownsville; a grandson, Shane Sanders of Brownsville and a special cousin, Bruce Hodges (Debbie) of Cub Run.

