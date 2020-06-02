0 Shares

Clifton Edmunds age 88 of Randolph passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in the Beckton community of Barren county he was the son of the late Clarence and Bela Duvall Edmunds. Clifton was a US Marine veteran and along with his wife of 63 years, Jeanette Harbison Edmunds owned and operated Edmunds grocery at Randolph for many years. His wife Jeanette survives. He attended the Willow Shade Church of Christ.

Besides his wife he is survived by three children. LaRissa Bartley and husband Danny of Summer Shade. Jan Moulden and Marty Edmunds and his wife Lori all of Randolph. Seven grandchildren. Nathan (Amy) Gassaway, Adam (Jessica) Gassaway, Gage, Marley and Sawyer Edmunds. Rachel Moulden and Brittany (AJ) Waddle. Seven great grandchildren. Ellie and Dalton Gassaway, Ella, Landree, and Ashlyn Waddle. Lucian and Aiden. One sister in law Charlene Edmunds. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother and sister. Elizabeth Lewis and Bobby Edmunds.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis visitation and funeral services will be limited to no more than 33 people at one time. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Edmunds. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

