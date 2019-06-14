CLIFTON FAY JACKIE WHTE

0 Shares

Clifton Faye (Jackie) White, 78 of Summer Shade, passed away June 13, 2019 at his home. Born March 7, 1941 in Burkesville, KY he was a son of the late Brad and Lovie Muse White.

He was a dozer operator and a member of the Marrowbone Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years Jenny Turner White, one daughter Pamela Wilborn, one son Tony White both of Tompkinsville and one step daughter Donna (Timmy) Likens of Glasgow, KY; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; one sister Joyce Muse of Marrowbone and one brother Denton (Joanie) White of Indiana as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is four sisters Margaret White, Margie Cromwell, Emogene Patterson and Mary Holland; three brothers Elmer, Preston and Sam White.

Funeral services will be Sunday June 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Darrell Bartley and Finis Capshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaumont Cemetery.

Visitation will begin Saturday June 15, 2019 from 4:00 till 9:00 and on Sunday from 8:00 am until time of service at 2:00 at McMurtrey Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Beaumont Cemetery and can be left at the Funeral Home.