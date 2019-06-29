Clinton County man killed in a single vehicle collision

Albany, KY. (June 28, 2019) – Trooper Billy Begley is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred on Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:47 PM CST, 10 miles north of Albany on U.S. 127. Jeffrey Price, age 76 of Albany was operating a northbound 2007 Suzuki motorcycle on U.S. 127 when he struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway during a recent storm. Price was transported by EMS to the Clinton County hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Trooper Begley was assisted at the scene by Trooper Zach Scott, and Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent.
Please Leave a Reply