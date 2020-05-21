0 Shares

Cloyd Lee Britt, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at The Medical Center of Scottsville in Scottsville, KY.

He was born August 13, 1952, in Scottsville, KY to the late Johnny Lee Britt and Bulah “Beddie” Dillard Britt. He married Patricia Hughes Britt of Scottsville, KY on November 8, 1974. He was employed by the Allen County Fiscal Court in the maintenance department. Anyone who knew Cloyd (most did) knew he loved his family, cars and everything about the happenings of Allen County and Scottsville.

In addition to his wife Patricia Hughes Britt of Scottsville, KY.

He is survived by four sons, Jonathan Wolfe (Melisa) of Ft. Run, KY, Jeremy Britt (Amanda) of Scottsville, KY, Andrew Britt of Adolphus, KY and Adam Britt of Scottsville, KY;

One sister, Brenda Armstrong (James) of Bowling Green, KY;

Three grandchildren, one step grandchild and two great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents Johnny Lee Britt and Bulah “Beddie” Dillard Britt, he is preceded in death by one brother, Loyd Britt.

Funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Allen County Memorial Gardens in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation for the general public will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:00 until time of the funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

* A special visitation for senior citizens will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, from 7:30-9:00 AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be made at the funeral home.

