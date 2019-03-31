Logo


Clurie Eagle Tooley

on 03/31/2019 |
Clurie Eagle Tooley, 67, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, March 28th, at Greenview Hospital.

Clurie Eagle was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 2, 1951, a son of the late Ada Lee (Hickman) and Alex Tooley.

He was a member of Kingdom Hill Church of Christ. He graduated THS in 1970. He was a singer for the band Mydle of Tyme. He was a preacher and a barber.

Clurie Eagle is survived by a daughter, Shamber Tooley, of Glasgow, KY; a son, Shannon E. Lungsford, of Houston, TX; and a brother, Mickey Rowe, of Louisville, KY.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mae Bacon Tooley; brother, Alex Ervin Tooley; and four sisters, Katherine and Bertie Tooley, Corrine Bartlett and Jo Dell Norman.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12 Noon on Thursday, April 4th, 2019.

Visitation is Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-12 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

No Responses to “Clurie Eagle Tooley”

