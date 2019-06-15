WCLU

Clyde England, Jr.

Clyde England, Jr., 79, Fountain Run, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.  The Monroe County native was a son of the late Clyde England, Sr. and Clara Jones England.  He was a farmer and a retired tool and die maker after 40 years of service at different companies including General Electric and Kentucky Connectors.  He also taught the art of tool and die making at both Bowling Green and Barren County technical schools.  He was a member of the Tracy United Methodist Church.

 

Survivors include his wife Dorthy Boles England; his daughter, Lori England-Wright and her husband Lynn of Oakland; his daughter-in-law, Valerie England of Fountain Run; his grandchildren: Courtney Garmon and her husband Mark, Seth England, and Lucas England; his great-grandchildren: Camdyn Garmon, Kyler Garmon, Karalyne Garmon, and Tye Garmon; his two sisters: Dorothy Gray and Mary Carol Barksdale and husband James; several nieces and nephews.

 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Tim England; his two brothers and their wives: Paul England and Marie, and William England and Lucy; and a brother-in-law, Bill Gray.

 

Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Tracy Church Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Monday and continue Tuesday morning at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Tracy Church Cemetery Fund (envelopes will be available at the funeral home).

