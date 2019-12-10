Tue. Dec 10th, 2019

Clytie Petty Huntsman

Clytie Petty Huntsman, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care.  The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, Scotscraft and Holland Manufacturing and a Baptist.  She was a daughter of the late William Anthony Mann, Sr. and Ettie Odell Eakle Mann. 

She is survived by 1 son:  Bobby Petty, Scottsville, KY; 

1 daughter:  Sherry Petty Center and husband, James David, Adolphus, KY; 

5 grandchildren:  Dave Centers, Stacie Centers-Brown (Brian), Carrie Centers Keitt (Reg), Rob Lee Petty (Stephanie) and Michael Petty; 

5 great grandchildren:  Cade Keitt, Kai Keitt, Jace Keitt, Kiellii Pardue and Jackson Ray Petty; 

Several nieces and nephews. 

She was preceded in death by 1 sister:  Veola Brown and 1 brother:  Bill Mann. 

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. until funeral time Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home.  

