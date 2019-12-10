0 Shares

Clytie Petty Huntsman, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, Scotscraft and Holland Manufacturing and a Baptist. She was a daughter of the late William Anthony Mann, Sr. and Ettie Odell Eakle Mann.

She is survived by 1 son: Bobby Petty, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Sherry Petty Center and husband, James David, Adolphus, KY;

5 grandchildren: Dave Centers, Stacie Centers-Brown (Brian), Carrie Centers Keitt (Reg), Rob Lee Petty (Stephanie) and Michael Petty;

5 great grandchildren: Cade Keitt, Kai Keitt, Jace Keitt, Kiellii Pardue and Jackson Ray Petty;

Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 1 sister: Veola Brown and 1 brother: Bill Mann.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. until funeral time Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home.

Related