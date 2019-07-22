0 Shares

Cody Jewell Glass, 32, of Glasgow, died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 in Bowling Green after a motorcycle accident there. Cody was a graduate of Barren County High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He was an employee of Pace Assembly and was the drummer for the band Wolf Island Kosmonauts.

Survivors include his father, Jody Jewell Glass; his mother, Penny Bullington; a son, Jayden Jewell Glass; his fiancée Morgan Coomer and her two daughters whom he helped to raise, Addison and Kinsleigh; grandparents, Hollis Jewell Glass and David and Charlotte Brown all of Glasgow; a brother, Lee Lasley of Hart County; 2 aunts, Peggy Groce and Kelly Crain (Brandon) of Glasgow and 2 uncles, Greg Haynes of Glasgow and John Bamber of Florida. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, John Bullington and a grandmother, Ella Mae Flowers.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2pm Wednesday.