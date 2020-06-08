Columbia man faces charges after Monday accident in Metcalfe County

5 Shares

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. – An accident along Nobob-Summer Shade Road in Metcalfe County Monday resulted in one arrest.

Authorities responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Nobob-Summer Shade Road around 5:15 a.m. The accident happened approximately 2.5 miles southwest of Summer Shade.

A deputy with the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered a 1999 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on the roadway when it exited off the opposite shoulder. The motorcycle then traveled down a short embankment and came to rest on its side.

Police say Alex J. Howard, 40, of Columbia, was driving that motorcycle.

Howard was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital and was later determined to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. Due to injuries, he was not taken to jail but cited to the Metcalfe District Court.

Howard faces charges relating to possession of a controlled substance (first offense, Heroin), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs (first offense), no motorcycle operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), no registration plate and no registration receipt.

