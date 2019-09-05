Columbia man sentenced nearly 24 years on child sex crimes

14 Shares

Columbia, Ky. – A Columbia man has been sentenced to 23 ½ years in prison following a conviction on sex crimes.

Kentucky State Police say 36-year-old Joshua David Gayde appeared in Adair Circuit Court Aug. 27. He entered a guilty plea to nine charges of sex crimes involving a child. According to a news release, Gayde also pled guilty to four counts of first degree rape involving a child under 12 years of age and five counts of first degree sexual abuse involving a child under 12 years old.

Police say Gayde will serve his nearly 24 year sentence and be required to register as a lifetime sex offender in Kentucky.